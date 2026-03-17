YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:WNTR) Short Interest Up 29.4% in February

YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:WNTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 265,659 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the February 12th total of 205,271 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,456 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 258,456 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF stock opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $60.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.72.

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YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

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Further Reading

The YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF (WNTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide current income and inverse exposure to MicroStrategy stock (MSTR), with a cap on potential gains. The fund employs an actively managed synthetic covered put strategy, using US Treasurys as collateral WNTR was launched on Mar 26, 2025 and is issued by YieldMax.

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