YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:WNTR) Short Interest Up 29.4% in February

YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:WNTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 265,659 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the February 12th total of 205,271 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,456 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 258,456 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 4.8%
Shares of YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF stock opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $60.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.72.
YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
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