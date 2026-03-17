Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 13,891 Shares of NorthWestern Corporation $NWE

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its holdings in NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ:NWE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,891 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1,220.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 299.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 838.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NorthWestern Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NWE stock opened at $67.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NorthWestern Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $72.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.14.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 11.24%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. NorthWestern has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.680-3.830 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 91.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NorthWestern

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ: NWE) is a regulated energy company that delivers electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its Electric Operations and Gas Operations segments, the company operates an extensive network of distribution lines, substations and pipelines. NorthWestern’s services encompass the delivery of power sourced from regional transmission systems and the procurement, storage and distribution of natural gas to end users.

Electric delivery services include the management of distribution infrastructure, customer metering and system reliability programs.

Further Reading

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