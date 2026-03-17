Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.86 Million Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,061 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

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Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $102.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $80.60 and a one year high of $109.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.08 and its 200-day moving average is $104.92.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

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