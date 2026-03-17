Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 28,374 Shares of AAR Corp. $AIR

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28,374 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in AAR were worth $11,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in AAR in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $2,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 237,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,740. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 23,621 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $2,292,418.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 65,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,881.45. The trade was a 26.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,984 shares of company stock valued at $12,517,090. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AIR shares. Zacks Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AAR in a research note on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on AAR from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AAR to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on AAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on AIR

AAR Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of AIR opened at $105.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.04. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $795.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.95 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.40%. AAR’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

AAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) is a global provider of aviation products and services to commercial, government and defense customers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) solutions, component repair and overhaul, and engineering services designed to support a wide variety of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft. Leveraging FAA and EASA certifications, AAR delivers turnkey maintenance programs and ad hoc repair services that enhance aircraft availability and reliability.

In its Aviation Supply Chain Services segment, AAR sources, stores and distributes parts for both commercial airlines and military operators.

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