Mork Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Helen of Troy Limited $HELE

Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 747,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after buying an additional 458,979 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 515,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after buying an additional 322,315 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 213.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 450,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after buying an additional 306,708 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at $14,013,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 68.8% in the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 554,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 226,263 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HELE shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Helen of Troy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $22.00 price target on Helen of Troy in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Helen of Troy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Helen of Troy Trading Down 4.2%

Helen of Troy stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $54.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $364.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $512.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.42 million. Helen of Troy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 43.97%.The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Helen of Troy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.75 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.530-1.030 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Profile

(Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that designs, sources and markets a diversified portfolio of household, health and beauty brands. Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, the company operates through three principal segments—Health & Home, Housewares and Beauty—offering products under well-known names including OXO, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell Home, PUR and Hot Tools. Helen of Troy distributes its products through a combination of mass, specialty and e-commerce channels to consumers, retailers and distributors worldwide.

The Housewares segment features kitchen tools, gadgets and organizational solutions marketed primarily under the OXO brand, recognized for its ergonomic “Good Grips” design.

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