Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Shares Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.1550 and last traded at $3.1550. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Alsea to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALSSF
Alsea Price Performance
Alsea Company Profile
Alsea SAB. de C.V., trading over the counter as ALSSF, is a leading operator of quick-service, casual-dining and café concepts across Latin America and Europe. Headquartered in Mexico City, the company holds master franchise and license rights for internationally known brands, overseeing day-to-day operations, supply-chain logistics and marketing for each restaurant concept.
The company’s portfolio includes quick-service staples such as Domino’s Pizza, Burger King and Starbucks, along with casual-dining and coffee shop formats like Vips, El Globo and Pe.Tra bakery cafés.
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