BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 417,105 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the February 12th total of 327,696 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,979 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 83,979 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BLW remained flat at $13.08 during midday trading on Monday. 88,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,977. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $14.30.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1132 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE: BLW) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income while maintaining a low portfolio duration. The trust primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities and other fixed-income instruments. By focusing on limited-duration securities, BLW aims to reduce interest rate sensitivity relative to broad bond market benchmarks.
Launched in 2011, BLW is managed by a team of fixed-income specialists at BlackRock Advisors LLC, drawing on the firm’s global credit research capabilities and risk-management infrastructure.
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