BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 417,105 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the February 12th total of 327,696 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,979 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 83,979 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLW remained flat at $13.08 during midday trading on Monday. 88,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,977. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

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BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1132 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter worth $42,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000.

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BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE: BLW) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income while maintaining a low portfolio duration. The trust primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities and other fixed-income instruments. By focusing on limited-duration securities, BLW aims to reduce interest rate sensitivity relative to broad bond market benchmarks.

Launched in 2011, BLW is managed by a team of fixed-income specialists at BlackRock Advisors LLC, drawing on the firm’s global credit research capabilities and risk-management infrastructure.

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