Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 577.3% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,127,000 after acquiring an additional 891,030 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 99.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,720,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,068,000 after acquiring an additional 857,073 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $161,189,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 30,480.3% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 476,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,092,000 after purchasing an additional 474,578 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $111,919,000.

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Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $241.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.94. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.32 and a 1-year high of $255.75.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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