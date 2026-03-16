Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $5.30 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,343 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 41,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 10,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

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SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of JNK stock opened at $95.25 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $90.40 and a twelve month high of $98.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.42.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5246 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

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