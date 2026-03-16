Juniper Investment Company LLC Increases Stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. $OFIX

Juniper Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,847,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 377,729 shares during the quarter. Orthofix Medical makes up 15.9% of Juniper Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Juniper Investment Company LLC owned 7.19% of Orthofix Medical worth $41,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 21.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Orthofix Medical Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $11.70 on Monday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $469.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $219.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.72 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 20.38% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. Research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Engine Capital Management, Lp bought 124,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $1,566,202.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 3,663,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,972,319.15. This trade represents a 3.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Andrews sold 4,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $70,073.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 58,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,600.82. This trade represents a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 24,270 shares of company stock valued at $370,958 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OFIX shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Orthofix Medical from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Orthofix Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Orthofix Medical from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

View Our Latest Report on Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OFIX) is a global medical device company focused on the design and development of innovative orthopedic and spinal solutions. The company’s core business is divided into two segments: spine and orthopedics. In the spine segment, Orthofix offers a range of titanium implants, biologics and portable bone growth stimulation devices designed to support spinal fusion, deformity correction and minimally invasive procedures. Its orthopedic segment encompasses products for fracture fixation, external fixation systems, trauma care and sports medicine, providing surgeons with implantable devices and instruments for complex bone reconstruction and healing.

Orthofix’s product portfolio includes strut systems, bone growth stimulators, interbody fusion devices and fixation hardware that address various indications such as degenerative disc disease, spinal deformities, non-unions and long-bone fractures.

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