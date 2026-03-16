SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Purchased by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.5% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.
More SPDR Gold Shares News
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical risk and safe-haven demand are keeping longer-term interest in gold ETFs intact, supporting fund flows into products like GLD and underpinning baseline demand for bullion. Here’s Why Gold ETFs Remain a Smart Long-Term Portfolio Bet
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports note buyers appear on dips and spot gold holding technical support near key levels (~$5,100/oz), which can stabilize GLD if those supports hold. Gold prices holding support at $5,100 as U.S. JOLTS shows rise in job openings
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and technical strategists expect continued volatility—weekly analysis flags competing forces (central bank policy, war headlines) that could produce choppy trading for GLD. Gold Weekly Price Analysis – Gold Continues to See Rates, Central Banks, and War Drive Pricing
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary suggests miners and related equities could outperform bullion in a rally, which can divert some speculative capital away from GLD into mining stocks. This is a sector rotation nuance rather than a direct hit to GLD’s gold exposure. Gold miners could double even if bullion stalls, says Ninepoint portfolio manager
- Negative Sentiment: Liquidity squeeze and dollar strength ahead of the Fed meeting are cited as near-term selling pressures— a stronger USD reduces dollar-priced gold demand and weighs on GLD. Gold under pressure as liquidity crunch boosts dollar ahead of Fed meeting
- Negative Sentiment: Technicals point to downside risk: multiple FXEmpire pieces identify bear-flag/wedge breakdown setups with targets below current spot—this technical bias can accelerate flows out of GLD if triggered. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bear Flag Signals Potential Downside Targets
- Negative Sentiment: Rising oil/inflation expectations and higher Treasury yields are cited as lifting real rates and capping gold’s upside; several outlets link higher yields to weaker bullion performance. Gold Falls as Rising Oil Prices Spur Inflation Worries
SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance
SPDR Gold Shares Profile
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
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