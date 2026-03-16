Harvey Partners LLC Purchases 65,675 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST

Harvey Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65,675 shares during the period. Casella Waste Systems comprises 1.7% of Harvey Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Harvey Partners LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Casella Waste Systems worth $18,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at about $2,707,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 33.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 40.9% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 29,605 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 14.3% during the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 81,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 536,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,891,000 after purchasing an additional 224,691 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of CWST opened at $88.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 734.14 and a beta of 0.80. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $121.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $469.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.32 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 0.43%.The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 6,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $626,190.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,775.90. This represents a 19.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Edmond Coletta sold 3,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $357,184.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 147,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,782,426.70. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 11,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,887 over the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings cut Casella Waste Systems from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.11.

Get Our Latest Report on CWST

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.