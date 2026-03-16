Junto Capital Management LP Lowers Position in PTC Inc. $PTC

Junto Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 267,421 shares during the quarter. Junto Capital Management LP owned 0.18% of PTC worth $43,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 2,257.1% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.10, for a total transaction of $38,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,803.10. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Down 1.0%

PTC stock opened at $155.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $133.38 and a one year high of $219.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.28.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. PTC had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 28.86%.The company had revenue of $685.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.540 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered PTC from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PTC from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of PTC from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTC

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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