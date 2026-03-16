Hidden Lake Asset Management LP Invests $3.77 Million in Elastic N.V. $ESTC

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,000. Elastic accounts for about 0.5% of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,569,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,384,000 after buying an additional 54,812 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 622.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 66,342 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 102.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,152,000 after buying an additional 234,735 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 42,087 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Elastic Price Performance

Shares of ESTC opened at $51.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Elastic N.V. has a twelve month low of $49.90 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity at Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $449.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.37 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.540 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.570 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $194,638.44. Following the sale, the executive owned 152,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,975,993.64. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $225,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 222,728 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,219.84. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 39,375 shares of company stock worth $2,091,797 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Elastic

Elastic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V. operates as a search and analytics company, offering a suite of open source and subscription-based solutions for search, observability and security use cases. Its flagship product, Elasticsearch, enables fast and scalable full-text search and analytics across large volumes of structured and unstructured data. Complementary tools such as Kibana provide visualization capabilities, while Beats and Logstash serve as lightweight data shippers and data processing pipelines, respectively.

The company was founded in 2012 by Shay Banon, who serves as chief technology officer, and Steven Schuurman.

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