iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Bought by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,443 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 4.1% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $19,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 436.3% during the third quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $94.38 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $104.40. The company has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.93.

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About iShares Gold Trust

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(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

Further Reading

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