Capri Holdings Limited $CPRI Shares Sold by Junto Capital Management LP

Junto Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568,453 shares during the quarter. Junto Capital Management LP owned 0.90% of Capri worth $21,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Capri by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,215,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,313,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,479,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,282,000 after purchasing an additional 724,967 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capri during the second quarter worth $55,906,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 42.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,032,000 after buying an additional 855,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Capri by 11.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,269,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after buying an additional 229,202 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Capri

In other news, CEO John D. Idol bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $988,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,257,645 shares in the company, valued at $40,592,457.10. The trade was a 2.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capri Stock Performance

CPRI opened at $18.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $28.26.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.84 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 430.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Capri has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capri from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Capri from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Capri

About Capri

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) is a global luxury fashion company that designs, markets and distributes a range of premium lifestyle products. The company’s principal brands—Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo—offer handbags, ready-to-wear apparel, footwear, watches, jewelry, fragrance and other accessories. Capri Holdings combines in-house design talent with international sourcing, manufacturing and retail operations to deliver collections that reflect each brand’s distinct heritage and aesthetic vision.

Formed in 2018 through the rebranding of Michael Kors Holdings following the acquisition of Versace, Capri has since integrated Jimmy Choo into its portfolio.

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