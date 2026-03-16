Junto Capital Management LP Takes $36.57 Million Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO

Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 731,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,567,000. Junto Capital Management LP owned 1.10% of Academy Sports and Outdoors as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 453,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after acquiring an additional 59,596 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 44.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 781,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,071,000 after purchasing an additional 238,778 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 27.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the period.

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Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASO opened at $56.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.51%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

Read Our Latest Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company’s product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

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