Junto Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 271,872 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 271,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,752,000. Junto Capital Management LP owned about 0.23% of Broadridge Financial Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 480.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BR. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total value of $48,727.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,969. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey bought 5,300 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,797.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,787,953.24. The trade was a 3.85% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of BR stock opened at $178.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.71 and a 1-year high of $271.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 40.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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