KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Makes New $23.35 Million Investment in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 74,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,352,000. AeroVironment makes up approximately 2.4% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd owned 0.15% of AeroVironment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 7.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 100.0% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 72.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $391.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $330.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.78.

Key Headlines Impacting AeroVironment

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total value of $50,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,014.48. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,000,300. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 4,474 shares of company stock worth $1,390,404 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of AVAV opened at $207.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.51. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $102.25 and a one year high of $417.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.71, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.52.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $408.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.94 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

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