KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Purchases Shares of 149,166 Roblox Corporation $RBLX

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 149,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,662,000. Roblox makes up about 2.1% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RBLX. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $115.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $97.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In related news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 7,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $577,150.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 256,768 shares in the company, valued at $21,170,521.60. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 30,034 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $2,181,970.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 307,263 shares in the company, valued at $22,322,656.95. This represents a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 703,144 shares of company stock worth $51,681,640. 12.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $56.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.62. Roblox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 304.42% and a negative net margin of 21.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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