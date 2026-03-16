HighVista Strategies LLC Invests $2.06 Million in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 41.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of COF opened at $179.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $259.64. The firm has a market cap of $111.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.61 and its 200-day moving average is $220.83.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Lia Dean sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.68, for a total transaction of $734,565.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 70,162 shares in the company, valued at $15,693,836.16. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 2,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total value of $460,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 59,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,459.25. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,933 shares of company stock valued at $14,363,897. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.