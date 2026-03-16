Hudson Way Capital Management LLC Has $27.69 Million Stock Position in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology makes up approximately 2.3% of Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $27,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,574,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,988,000 after purchasing an additional 74,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,730,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,260,000 after buying an additional 789,755 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,602,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,632,000 after buying an additional 113,612 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 13.3% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,803,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,615,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,253,000 after acquiring an additional 192,837 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Spotify Technology Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $516.14 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $405.00 and a 12 month high of $785.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $502.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.68. The company has a market cap of $106.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 31.35%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $735.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $586.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $703.87.

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About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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