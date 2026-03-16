Hamlin Capital Management LLC Has $108.61 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,738,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,743 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for about 2.5% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Mondelez International worth $108,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,174,952. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $54.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $51.20 and a one year high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.06.

View Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

Further Reading

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