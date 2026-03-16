Holocene Advisors LP Sells 195,669 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,437,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,669 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $160,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RVMD. Nextech Invest Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 7,601,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,472,000 after buying an additional 1,304,347 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 681.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 136,353 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 37,345 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 79.0% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 65,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 28,954 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.94.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $3,036,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 289,569 shares in the company, valued at $29,310,174.18. This trade represents a 9.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 5,447 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total value of $418,438.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 278,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,402,052. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 149,792 shares of company stock valued at $14,379,040 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $94.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $124.49. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.23.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.30). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company’s research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.

The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.

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