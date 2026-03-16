The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Stock Holdings Increased by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.5% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

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Home Depot Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of HD opened at $338.84 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $373.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.37. The firm has a market cap of $337.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Home Depot from $441.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $407.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Home Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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