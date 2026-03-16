Kensico Capital Management Corp Buys New Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,264,000. Casey’s General Stores accounts for approximately 0.2% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kensico Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of Casey’s General Stores as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.9%
Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $660.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $643.76 and its 200 day moving average is $580.84. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.33 and a 1 year high of $696.66.
Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores
In related news, Director Moats Maria Castanon acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $554.66 per share, for a total transaction of $166,398.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,391.98. This trade represents a 59.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.04, for a total transaction of $136,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,798.56. This represents a 4.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Casey’s General Stores
Here are the key news stories impacting Casey’s General Stores this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company guidance lifted expectations — Casey’s outlined 18%–20% EBITDA growth while signaling continued expansion of prepared-foods offerings and its store base, supporting long-term same-store sales and margin improvement. Casey’s outlines 18%-20% EBITDA guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is raising targets — multiple firms (Jefferies, Wells Fargo, Stephens, KeyCorp and others) have issued higher price targets or reiterated overweight/buy ratings, lifting consensus upside to around the high $600s / $700s area. This underpins longer-term investor interest. Analyst coverage and upgrades
- Positive Sentiment: BMO adjusted its valuation upward, citing strengthening sales trends—another institutional signal that estimates and models are firming. BMO Adjusts Casey’s Valuation
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings: EPS materially beat expectations, showing operating leverage, which supports medium-term earnings momentum despite mixed top-line dynamics. Earnings recap and context
- Neutral Sentiment: Small insider sale disclosed — Director/insider Katrina Lindsey sold 200 shares (~$136.6k). The sale reduces her stake modestly and looks like routine liquidity rather than a signal of material insider concern. Insider sale filing
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data posted appears anomalous (reported as zero shares), so there is no clear short-pressure signal from the available reporting. Short interest note
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed consensus in the quarter (reported below estimates), which could fuel short-term profit-taking — investors weighing EPS beat versus softer revenue may be reducing exposures. Revenue vs. consensus
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CASY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $688.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $698.20.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Casey’s General Stores
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile
Casey’s General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.
The company’s stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.
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