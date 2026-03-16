Kensico Capital Management Corp Buys New Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,264,000. Casey’s General Stores accounts for approximately 0.2% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kensico Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of Casey’s General Stores as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $660.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $643.76 and its 200 day moving average is $580.84. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.33 and a 1 year high of $696.66.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 3.83%.The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, Director Moats Maria Castanon acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $554.66 per share, for a total transaction of $166,398.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,391.98. This trade represents a 59.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.04, for a total transaction of $136,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,798.56. This represents a 4.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Casey’s General Stores

Here are the key news stories impacting Casey’s General Stores this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company guidance lifted expectations — Casey’s outlined 18%–20% EBITDA growth while signaling continued expansion of prepared-foods offerings and its store base, supporting long-term same-store sales and margin improvement. Casey’s outlines 18%-20% EBITDA guidance

Company guidance lifted expectations — Casey’s outlined 18%–20% EBITDA growth while signaling continued expansion of prepared-foods offerings and its store base, supporting long-term same-store sales and margin improvement. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is raising targets — multiple firms (Jefferies, Wells Fargo, Stephens, KeyCorp and others) have issued higher price targets or reiterated overweight/buy ratings, lifting consensus upside to around the high $600s / $700s area. This underpins longer-term investor interest. Analyst coverage and upgrades

Wall Street is raising targets — multiple firms (Jefferies, Wells Fargo, Stephens, KeyCorp and others) have issued higher price targets or reiterated overweight/buy ratings, lifting consensus upside to around the high $600s / $700s area. This underpins longer-term investor interest. Positive Sentiment: BMO adjusted its valuation upward, citing strengthening sales trends—another institutional signal that estimates and models are firming. BMO Adjusts Casey’s Valuation

BMO adjusted its valuation upward, citing strengthening sales trends—another institutional signal that estimates and models are firming. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings: EPS materially beat expectations, showing operating leverage, which supports medium-term earnings momentum despite mixed top-line dynamics. Earnings recap and context

Quarterly earnings: EPS materially beat expectations, showing operating leverage, which supports medium-term earnings momentum despite mixed top-line dynamics. Neutral Sentiment: Small insider sale disclosed — Director/insider Katrina Lindsey sold 200 shares (~$136.6k). The sale reduces her stake modestly and looks like routine liquidity rather than a signal of material insider concern. Insider sale filing

Small insider sale disclosed — Director/insider Katrina Lindsey sold 200 shares (~$136.6k). The sale reduces her stake modestly and looks like routine liquidity rather than a signal of material insider concern. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data posted appears anomalous (reported as zero shares), so there is no clear short-pressure signal from the available reporting. Short interest note

Short-interest data posted appears anomalous (reported as zero shares), so there is no clear short-pressure signal from the available reporting. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed consensus in the quarter (reported below estimates), which could fuel short-term profit-taking — investors weighing EPS beat versus softer revenue may be reducing exposures. Revenue vs. consensus

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $688.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $698.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company’s stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

Further Reading

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