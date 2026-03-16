HoldCo Asset Management LP Takes $35.75 Million Position in BankUnited, Inc. $BKU

HoldCo Asset Management LP acquired a new position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 936,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,752,000. BankUnited makes up 3.8% of HoldCo Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. HoldCo Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.25% of BankUnited at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BankUnited by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,596,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,400,000 after buying an additional 51,926 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in BankUnited by 23.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,070,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,183,000 after acquiring an additional 576,843 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,163,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,576,000 after acquiring an additional 185,937 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,776,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,535,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,586,000 after purchasing an additional 265,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Hovde Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, December 8th. Susquehanna raised BankUnited to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on BankUnited from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BankUnited news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $254,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,358.08. The trade was a 20.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $162,388.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,765. The trade was a 23.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,953 shares of company stock valued at $591,492. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Price Performance

NYSE BKU opened at $42.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $52.11. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.14.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $260.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.76 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.03%.

BankUnited Profile

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank’s lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

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