Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40,029 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds LLC. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2,134.8% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 45,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 43,080 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 354,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,345,000 after purchasing an additional 84,553 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 221,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,920,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,272,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $900,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $301.46 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $350.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial set a $350.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.71.

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Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $284,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,564. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $9,859,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,674,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,028,012.80. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,076,615 shares of company stock valued at $107,809,111. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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