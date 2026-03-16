Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.75) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Beeks Financial Cloud Group had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 8.26%.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Trading Down 7.1%

Beeks Financial Cloud Group stock opened at GBX 176 on Monday. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a 52 week low of GBX 171 and a 52 week high of GBX 330.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £120.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 220.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 224.47.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 price target on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 335.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gordon McArthur sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 232, for a total value of £464,000. 32.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Beeks Financial Cloud Group

(Get Free Report)

Cloud computing is crucial to Capital Markets and finance. Beeks Group is a leading managed cloud provider exclusively within this fast-moving sector. Our Infrastructure-as-a-Service model is optimised for low-latency private cloud compute, connectivity and analytics, providing the flexibility to deploy and connect to exchanges, trading venues and public cloud for a true hybrid cloud experience.

ISO 27001 certified, we provide world-class security aligned to global security requirements. Founded in 2011, Beeks Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BKS) and has enjoyed continued growth each year.

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