Hilltop Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,305 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.4% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $25,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Navigoe LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

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Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $593.72 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $613.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $608.93.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

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