Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 68.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,268 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 204,267 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,445 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Walmart Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of WMT opened at $126.52 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $134.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.95.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The company had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 36.13%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total transaction of $2,171,291.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,315,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,583,689.39. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 34,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $4,158,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 533,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,082,852. This represents a 6.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,703 shares of company stock worth $34,140,843. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

More Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

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