Bollard Group LLC Acquires 14,981 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 307,384 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.7% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $31,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $9,430,445.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 402,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,772,492.88. This represents a 15.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total value of $2,171,291.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,315,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,583,689.39. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,703 shares of company stock worth $34,140,843. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $126.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.16 and its 200 day moving average is $111.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $134.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 36.13%.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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