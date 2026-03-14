Volterra Technologies LP Grows Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Volterra Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 364.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 0.4% of Volterra Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Volterra Technologies LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.8% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lam Research from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. New Street Research upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total value of $930,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,705 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,912.50. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.3%

LRCX stock opened at $212.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.69. The stock has a market cap of $264.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $256.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Lam Research News Summary

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Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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