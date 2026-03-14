Tiptree Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Tiptree Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Tiptree Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

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Tiptree Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ TIPT traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $16.25. 410,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,440. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.76. The company has a market cap of $614.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.23. Tiptree Financial has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $27.41.

Tiptree Financial Company Profile

Tiptree Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: TIPT) is a specialty finance company that provides working capital solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Tiptree Finance LLC, the company focuses on asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, and supply chain finance. Tiptree’s model is designed to help businesses manage cash flow, support growth initiatives, and optimize their balance sheets by unlocking liquidity tied up in receivables and inventory.

The company’s core services include invoice factoring and purchase order financing.

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