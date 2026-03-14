Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $204.40 and last traded at $205.21, with a volume of 209948 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $213.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $351.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

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Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.36.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. Zebra Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.300 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total value of $34,177.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,583,262.77. The trade was a 0.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zebra Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company’s product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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