Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,748,414 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,498,375 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,309,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in Cisco Systems by 531.0% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 11,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $854,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 262,776 shares in the company, valued at $19,970,976. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 16,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $1,248,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 157,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,149,807.04. This trade represents a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 75,799 shares of company stock worth $5,815,306 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Positive Sentiment: Beat-and-raise quarter: Cisco reported record Q2 revenue and EPS, with hyperscale/cloud AI orders up ~61% to $2.1B and management raising annual AI order expectations — a clear near-term revenue catalyst and reason for investor optimism. Article Title

Beat-and-raise quarter: Cisco reported record Q2 revenue and EPS, with hyperscale/cloud AI orders up ~61% to $2.1B and management raising annual AI order expectations — a clear near-term revenue catalyst and reason for investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher targets: Multiple firms have raised ratings/targets (Evercore, Citi, Argus, etc.), which supports buying interest and helps lift the stock. Article Title

Analyst upgrades and higher targets: Multiple firms have raised ratings/targets (Evercore, Citi, Argus, etc.), which supports buying interest and helps lift the stock. Positive Sentiment: Product share gains: Dell’Oro reports Cisco edged out competitors for #1 indoor Wi‑Fi 7 revenue share in 2025 thanks to aggressive pricing — supports near-term hardware demand and competitive positioning. Article Title

Product share gains: Dell’Oro reports Cisco edged out competitors for #1 indoor Wi‑Fi 7 revenue share in 2025 thanks to aggressive pricing — supports near-term hardware demand and competitive positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend raise: Cisco bumped its quarterly dividend to $0.42 (annualized $1.68), a modest positive for income buyers but not a major growth signal. Article Title

Dividend raise: Cisco bumped its quarterly dividend to $0.42 (annualized $1.68), a modest positive for income buyers but not a major growth signal. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation & pullback debate: Several pieces weigh whether the recent pullback makes CSCO reasonably priced — useful context for entries but mixed impact on immediate direction. Article Title

Valuation & pullback debate: Several pieces weigh whether the recent pullback makes CSCO reasonably priced — useful context for entries but mixed impact on immediate direction. Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach: Management’s conference presentations (e.g., Morgan Stanley) reiterate networking and AI strengths — improves visibility but is informational rather than catalytic. Article Title

Investor outreach: Management’s conference presentations (e.g., Morgan Stanley) reiterate networking and AI strengths — improves visibility but is informational rather than catalytic. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure: Management warned of higher memory costs and a hardware-heavy mix that could compress gross margins despite revenue growth — a key risk to near-term EPS expansion. Article Title

Margin pressure: Management warned of higher memory costs and a hardware-heavy mix that could compress gross margins despite revenue growth — a key risk to near-term EPS expansion. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Recent SEC filings show EVP Thimaya Subaiya sold 1,744 shares and SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 551 shares last week; amounts are small vs. their holdings but can create short-term sentiment headwinds. Form 4 – Subaiya Form 4 – Wong

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.8%

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $78.33 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $88.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. President Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore upgraded Cisco Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

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About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

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