Thematics Asset Management Has $8.14 Million Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, United Community Bank boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 115.7% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

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Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a recap explaining why Boston Scientific dipped more than the broader market, noting recent volatility around the company. Useful for context on short‑term market reaction. Article Title

Zacks published a recap explaining why Boston Scientific dipped more than the broader market, noting recent volatility around the company. Useful for context on short‑term market reaction. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target for Boston Scientific to $94.00 — a formal analyst downgrade that can weigh on sentiment and may lead some funds to reprice positions. Article Title

Citigroup lowered its price target for Boston Scientific to $94.00 — a formal analyst downgrade that can weigh on sentiment and may lead some funds to reprice positions. Negative Sentiment: Levi & Korsinsky (reported via PR Newswire) and others say a filed class action alleges Boston Scientific executives misrepresented U.S. electrophysiology procedure volumes — this is the substantive allegation that could lead to discovery, potential damages or settlement risk. Investors should watch pleadings and any company response. Article Title

Levi & Korsinsky (reported via PR Newswire) and others say a filed class action alleges Boston Scientific executives misrepresented U.S. electrophysiology procedure volumes — this is the substantive allegation that could lead to discovery, potential damages or settlement risk. Investors should watch pleadings and any company response. Negative Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff law firms (Rosen, Pomerantz, Glancy Prongay Wolke, Robbins Geller, Faruqi, Gross, Bernstein Liebhard, etc.) have issued shareholder alerts and deadline reminders (lead‑plaintiff motions due May 4, 2026). The coordinated outreach increases the likelihood of consolidated litigation and underscores ongoing legal scrutiny. Article Title

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Price Performance

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $69.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.47 and its 200-day moving average is $93.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.69. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.56 and a 12-month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BSX

About Boston Scientific

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Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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