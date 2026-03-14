Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0628 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Inv Vk Mun Tr Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VKQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 125,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,822. Inv Vk Mun Tr has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66.

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Inv Vk Mun Tr Company Profile

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Invesco Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: VKQ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in municipal securities, including general obligation and revenue bonds issued by U.S. states, municipalities, counties and territories. As a tax-advantaged vehicle, the trust offers investors access to the municipal bond market through a diversified portfolio managed by seasoned fixed income professionals.

The trust generally allocates at least 80% of its assets to investment-grade municipal securities, although it may invest in lower-rated obligations when deemed appropriate by its management team.

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