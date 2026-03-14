Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Ernexa Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ERNA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. 3,433,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 6.58. Ernexa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ernexa Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ernexa Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ernexa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.39% of Ernexa Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERNA
About Ernexa Therapeutics
Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited. Eterna Therapeutics Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
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