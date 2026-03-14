Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Ernexa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ERNA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. 3,433,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 6.58. Ernexa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ernexa Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ernexa Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ernexa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.39% of Ernexa Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ernexa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERNA

About Ernexa Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited. Eterna Therapeutics Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

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