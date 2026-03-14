Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Announces Earnings Results

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Gyre Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.31%.The business had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GYRE stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 138,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,571. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.76 and a beta of 1.97. Gyre Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $12.62.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Gyre Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 84.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gyre Therapeutics by 77.8% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Gyre Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Gyre Therapeutics by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GYRE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gyre Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised Gyre Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Gyre Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

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Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing small-molecule therapies that target lipid biology to treat a range of metabolic, inflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s proprietary platform combines lipidomic profiling with drug discovery tools to identify compounds that selectively modulate membrane lipid composition and restore normal protein function in disease-relevant cells.

Gyre’s preclinical pipeline includes programs in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), Alzheimer’s disease and autoimmune conditions, reflecting its strategy of applying a unified lipid-targeted approach across multiple therapeutic areas.

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