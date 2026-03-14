Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Aurora Mobile had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter.

Here are the key takeaways from Aurora Mobile’s conference call:

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First-ever full-year GAAP net profit achieved with three consecutive profitable quarters, highest gross profit in 16 quarters (CNY 69.7M), and strong operating cash inflow of CNY 35.1M, while cash balance rose 45% to CNY 173M.

achieved with three consecutive profitable quarters, highest gross profit in 16 quarters (CNY 69.7M), and strong operating cash inflow of CNY 35.1M, while cash balance rose 45% to CNY 173M. Q4 revenue reached CNY 105.2M (up 13% YoY, 16% QoQ), marking the first quarter above CNY 100M since the pure SaaS transition and supporting momentum into 2026.

EngageLab is the primary growth driver — ARR hit $10M (186% YoY), customers rose 142% to 1,641, cumulative signed contracts CNY 157M with CNY 29M signed in Q4, and expansion into 70+ countries (18 new in Q4).

— ARR hit $10M (186% YoY), customers rose 142% to 1,641, cumulative signed contracts CNY 157M with CNY 29M signed in Q4, and expansion into 70+ countries (18 new in Q4). Core developer subscription metrics strengthened — developer subscription revenue CNY 61.9M (13% YoY), net dollar retention (NDR) at 103% and deferred revenue at a record CNY 178.7M, indicating recurring, high-quality SaaS revenue.

Some product areas underperform — market intelligence revenue fell 24% YoY (and 3% QoQ) and value-added services declined 13% YoY despite a strong quarter-over-quarter rebound, posing segment-level headwinds.

Aurora Mobile Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ JG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 million, a P/E ratio of 241.57 and a beta of 0.51. Aurora Mobile has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aurora Mobile in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aurora Mobile presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Aurora Mobile Company Profile

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Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a China‐based technology company specializing in mobile messaging and big data analytics. The company provides a one‐stop platform for developers and enterprises to integrate push notification services, in‐app messaging, and real‐time event tracking through a lightweight software development kit (SDK). Aurora Mobile’s platform is designed to help app publishers and brands enhance user engagement, retention and monetization by delivering timely and personalized content across mobile and web channels.

The company’s core offerings include smart push notifications, targeted messaging, user behavior analytics and data‐driven marketing tools.

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