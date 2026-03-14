1,719 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Acquired by von Borstel & Associates Inc.

von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 215,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,866,000 after purchasing an additional 70,544 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,130,000 after purchasing an additional 25,715 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 325,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,767,000 after buying an additional 16,994 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $326.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.19. The stock has a market cap of $555.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $344.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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