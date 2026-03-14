Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Up 87.5% in February

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,877 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the February 12th total of 1,001 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,294 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 31,294 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRDSY. UBS Group cut shares of Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prada in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Prada Trading Down 1.2%

About Prada

Shares of Prada stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,032. Prada has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39.

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Prada S.p.A. is an Italian luxury fashion house renowned for its high-end leather goods, ready-to-wear collections and accessories. Founded in 1913 by Mario Prada in Milan, the company has built a reputation for craftsmanship and understated elegance. Its product portfolio spans handbags, small leather goods, footwear, eyewear and fragrances, all designed to reflect a blend of traditional techniques and contemporary sensibilities.

The company distributes its products through a network of directly operated boutiques, franchise stores and e-commerce platforms.

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