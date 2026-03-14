Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 50.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,594 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $157,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on META shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $900.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $844.44.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $613.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $653.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $677.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The firm had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 56,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.70, for a total transaction of $36,471,323.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.94, for a total transaction of $587,954.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,642,833.78. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 161,446 shares of company stock worth $103,451,688 over the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

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About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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