von Borstel & Associates Inc. Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

von Borstel & Associates Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 364.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $381.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Home Depot News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. This trade represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:HD opened at $338.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $373.81 and a 200 day moving average of $376.81. The firm has a market cap of $337.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The business had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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