Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 24,712 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the February 12th total of 36,088 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nanofilm Technologies International Price Performance

OTCMKTS NNFTF remained flat at C$0.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.48. Nanofilm Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of C$0.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.50.

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About Nanofilm Technologies International

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Nanofilm Technologies International is a Singapore-based provider of advanced surface engineering and thin-film coating solutions. Founded in 1999, the company develops and manufactures nanoscale films that improve the performance and durability of substrates such as glass, metal and plastics. Its proprietary platform employs techniques including plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), physical vapor deposition (PVD) and sol-gel chemistry to deliver tailored functionalities such as anti-scratch, anti-fog, hydrophobic, oleophobic and anti-microbial properties.

The company’s product suite addresses a diverse range of end markets, including consumer electronics, optics, healthcare packaging, automotive components and building materials.

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