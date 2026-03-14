von Borstel & Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% during the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

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Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $156.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $651.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.35. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $159.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.59.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $123.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,864. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 16,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,734 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

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