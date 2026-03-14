Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Invests $6.71 Million in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,048 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Arista Networks Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE ANET opened at $133.67 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.86 and a 200-day moving average of $137.30. The stock has a market cap of $167.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $184.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $240,378.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,300.56. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.44, for a total value of $4,558,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,301.44. This trade represents a 71.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,237 shares of company stock worth $25,865,760. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

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Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

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