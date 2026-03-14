von Borstel & Associates Inc. Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $990,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie
In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABBV
AbbVie Trading Down 2.5%
ABBV stock opened at $219.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.33 and a 200-day moving average of $224.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.39 and a 12 month high of $244.81.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 293.22%.
Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie
Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Phase‑1 data for ABBV‑295 reported as encouraging — supports pipeline optionality beyond core brands and is constructive for long‑term revenue upside. AbbVie Reports Promising Results from Phase 1 Study of ABBV-295
- Positive Sentiment: AbbVie advanced a risankizumab dosing study, signaling continued investment in immunology — reinforces management’s growth strategy in a key therapeutic area. AbbVie Advances Risankizumab Dosing Study, Signaling Ongoing Immunology Investment
- Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital started coverage with an Outperform and $260 price target — a bullish institutional view that supports upside versus current levels. RBC Capital Says AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Growth Story Is Still in Early Stages
- Positive Sentiment: Consensus analyst stance remains supportive (“Moderate Buy”), which provides a baseline of buy‑side conviction. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
- Neutral Sentiment: Allergan Aesthetics‑affiliated providers earned top rankings in NY (beneficial for Allergan Aesthetics’ commercial reputation, but limited immediate impact on ABBV stock). New York Plastic Surgical Group and Deep Blue Med Spa Named #1 in New York by Allergan Aesthetics for the Second Year in a Row
- Neutral Sentiment: Features and listicles (e.g., halal/debt‑free stock roundup, retirement income pieces) mention AbbVie but are peripheral to near‑term price movement. Is AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) One of the Debt Free Halal Stocks to Buy?
- Neutral Sentiment: Market reports forecasting growth in bipolar‑depression therapies expand the market opportunity for psychiatric drugs broadly; indirect for AbbVie unless tied to specific assets. Bipolar Depression Market Expected to Witness Accelerated Expansion During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) Amid Advancements in Psychiatric Therapies | DelveInsight
- Negative Sentiment: Shareholder governance concern: reports that the AbbVie CEO’s pay package has spiked above $30M can weigh on sentiment and prompt selling by governance‑focused funds. J&J, AbbVie CEOs See Pay Spike to More Than $30M
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst debate about immunology competition and valuation creates two‑sided risk—some analysts lift targets on growth, others flag competition that could cap upside, encouraging short‑term profit‑taking. How The Narrative For AbbVie (ABBV) Is Shifting On Immunology Growth And Competition Risks
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.
AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.
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