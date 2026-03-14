von Borstel & Associates Inc. Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $990,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Trading Down 2.5%

ABBV stock opened at $219.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.33 and a 200-day moving average of $224.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.39 and a 12 month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 293.22%.

Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

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About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

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