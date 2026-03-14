Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Issues Earnings Results

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 6.73%.The company had revenue of $115.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.95 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Karat Packaging’s conference call:

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Karat delivered strong top-line momentum with Q4 net sales up 13.7% to $115.6M , driven by double-digit volume growth across major markets and pricing that turned positive for the first time since early 2023.

, driven by double-digit volume growth across major markets and pricing that turned positive for the first time since early 2023. Higher import duties and tariffs materially pressured margins — import costs rose to 14.5% of sales (from 8.3%) and included an $8.4M increase in duty/tariff expense, contributing to gross margin falling to 34.0% from 39.2% year‑over‑year.

and included an $8.4M increase in duty/tariff expense, contributing to gross margin falling to 34.0% from 39.2% year‑over‑year. Management expects margin tailwinds beginning in Q2 from favorable tariff developments and USD/NTD stabilizing, and guided Q1 sales +8–10% with full‑year sales forecast in the low double‑digit range and improved margins vs. 2025.

with full‑year sales forecast in the low double‑digit range and improved margins vs. 2025. The expanding paper‑bag and eco‑friendly product categories are a key growth driver — eco‑friendly sales rose to 37.3% of revenue in Q4, with new SKUs and national chain opportunities in late stages of the pipeline.

in Q4, with new SKUs and national chain opportunities in late stages of the pipeline. Strong cash generation and capital returns — Q4 operating cash flow was $15.4M (free cash flow $14.6M), the company made an $8M early loan repayment, paid a regular dividend and repurchased $3M of stock (≈$12M remaining authorization).

Karat Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRT opened at $26.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $541.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.14. Karat Packaging has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $32.68.

Karat Packaging Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

KRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Karat Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America set a $24.00 target price on shares of Karat Packaging and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Karat Packaging from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karat Packaging

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $5,216,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,039,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $4,312,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 53,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after buying an additional 51,179 shares during the period. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Karat Packaging News

Here are the key news stories impacting Karat Packaging this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 2025 results beat expectations — Karat reported $0.34 EPS (vs. ~$0.28 consensus) and revenue of $115.6M, topping estimates and showing year‑over‑year top‑line growth. This beat is the primary near‑term catalyst for investor optimism. GlobeNewswire: Q4 & Full-Year 2025 Results

Q4 2025 results beat expectations — Karat reported $0.34 EPS (vs. ~$0.28 consensus) and revenue of $115.6M, topping estimates and showing year‑over‑year top‑line growth. This beat is the primary near‑term catalyst for investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Management guided to low double‑digit sales growth for full‑year 2026 and highlighted expansion of its paper‑bag manufacturing footprint — a growth/strategic initiative that supports longer‑term revenue expansion. Seeking Alpha: 2026 Growth & Paper Bag Expansion

Management guided to low double‑digit sales growth for full‑year 2026 and highlighted expansion of its paper‑bag manufacturing footprint — a growth/strategic initiative that supports longer‑term revenue expansion. Positive Sentiment: Operating and net income improved year‑over‑year (operating profit and net income increased, ROE remains strong), supporting the view that core profitability is intact despite input cost pressure. Yahoo Finance: Q4 Highlights

Operating and net income improved year‑over‑year (operating profit and net income increased, ROE remains strong), supporting the view that core profitability is intact despite input cost pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are parsing management commentary from the earnings call and transcript for color on demand trends, pricing pass‑through and timing of paper‑bag capacity additions. (See transcript for details.) Earnings Call Transcript

Investors are parsing management commentary from the earnings call and transcript for color on demand trends, pricing pass‑through and timing of paper‑bag capacity additions. (See transcript for details.) Negative Sentiment: First‑quarter 2026 revenue guidance came in below street expectations ($111.9M–$114.0M vs. ~$116.4M consensus), which is a near‑term headwind and could cap upside if the company underdelivers on quarterly cadence. MarketBeat: Guidance Summary

First‑quarter 2026 revenue guidance came in below street expectations ($111.9M–$114.0M vs. ~$116.4M consensus), which is a near‑term headwind and could cap upside if the company underdelivers on quarterly cadence. Negative Sentiment: Operating cash flow weakened sharply (cash from operations down ~88% YoY to ~$1.0M) and cash balances declined while capex increased — a liquidity and cash‑flow dynamic investors will watch as the company funds expansion. QuiverQuant: Earnings & Cash Flow

About Karat Packaging

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Karat Packaging Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: KRT) is a U.S.-based provider of premium packaging solutions for consumer goods and industrial products. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and delivery of high-quality litho-laminated folding cartons, tubes and flexible packaging. Karat Packaging operates an integrated production model that combines prepress, printing, converting and finishing capabilities to support the branding and shelf-appeal needs of its customers.

The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including food and beverage, confectionery, health and beauty, pharmaceuticals, specialty chemicals and promotional packaging.

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